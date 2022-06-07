Netflix Releases New Look At ‘Spiderhead’, Next Film From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski

Even with Top Gun: Maverick continuing to crush at the box-office, buzz for director Joseph Kosinski’s next film Spiderhead continues to grow as Netflix as released a new clip of the pic featuring stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. The clip was unveiled during a panel for Netflix’s Geeked Out Festival with Hemsworth introducing it himself.

The film also stars Jurnee Smollett and Tess Haubrich and is based on the incredible short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead follows a brilliant visionary running a correctional facility that allows its inmates to shorten their sentences by participating in drug trials for mind-altering substances.

In the clip, features Hemsworth’s character administering a new drug to Teller and Haubrich’s character and while at first they aren’t into each other, it’s a matter of time before the drug kicks in and they are unable to keep their hands off each other.

The film bows on the platform on June 17 and is the second film Kosinski directed in as many weeks with his other film Top Gun: Maverick taking home the top slot at the box-office for the second straight week as it has now grossed more then $500 million at the domestic box-office.

In an interview with Deadline last month, Kosinski said what drew him to this story that his much different then anything he had done and said the tone and script sold him on doing it right after Top Gun: Maverick.

“It’s a genre-spanning film that offered a unique directorial challenge both in the very contained nature of the story/world but also the manic performances required from the actors,” Kosinski said.

Watch the clip above.