Netflix ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series Adds Six To Cast; Star Iñaki Godoy & Showrunners Tease Epic Sets

Six actors will join the Straw Hats on the Going Merry as Netflix expands the cast of its upcoming One Piece live-action series. Joining the series, based on the beloved manga from author Eiichiro Oda, are Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala. They will appear opposite stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar, who will take on the primary Straw Hats.

One Piece will follow the other-worldly adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore exotic islands and endless oceans in search for the ultimate treasure “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King.

Kirkwood will play Captain Morgan, Loots will appear as Kaya, Maniatis will portray Klahadore, Fairbass joins as Chef Zeff, Ward takes on Mihawk and Umeala will appear as Nojiko, as revealed during Day of Netflix’s Geeked Week event. Additional cast members are Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Vincent Regan and Peter Gadiot.

The 10-episode series comes from Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) is the writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Luke Cage) is co-showrunner, writer/executive producer.

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (Cowboy Bebop, Snowpiercer, Hanna) are executive producers alongside Oda.

During One Piece‘s Geeked Week slot, Godoy, Owens and Maeda provided fans with an inside look at the building of a number of epic One Piece set pieces, including concept art for the Straw Hats’ Going Merry and the Baratie Bar. Watch the behind-the-scenes video below.