Netflix Mulls Reality Series Featuring England Soccer Team’s Wives And Girlfriends At Qatar World Cup

The England soccer team’s wives and girlfriends could be heading to Netflix. It’s understood the streamer is in early stage discussions with All3Media-owned Optomen TV over a reality series that will shoot during the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

According to The Sun, which first reported the news, Optomen has approached several of England soccer stars’ partner — who are often referred to as ‘WAGS’ (Wives and Girlfriends) in the British press — about appearing in the show.

The series will follow the women during England’s stay in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November and December, filming their everyday lives.

Those reportedly approached include Love Island winner Dani Dyer, who dates attacker Jarrod Bowen, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood and Anoushka Santos, wife of defender Luke Shaw. The Sun claims “very substantial fees” have been offered.

During the early to mid 2000s, England players’ wives and girlfriends were the subject of much over perceptions they created drama around the squad during important matches, during an era where their every move was recorded by news media and many had their own reality shows.

Netflix declined to comment.