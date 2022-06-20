Netflix Teams With ‘Instinct’ & ‘Girl’ Producer Topkapi For Dutch Comedy ‘Happy Ending’

EXCLUSIVE: Filming has quietly begun on Dutch comedy Happy Ending, which is being produced by Amsterdam-based production company Topkapi Films, known for movies including Halina Reijn’s Instinct and Lukas Dhont’s Girl.

Pic is written and directed by Joosje Duk, one of five winners of Netflix’s New Voices contest in 2021, a competition initiated by the streamer to discover new screenwriters in the Netherlands.

Starring are Gaite Jansen, Martijn Lakemeier and Joy Delima. Netflix will release globally in 2023.

In the film, Luna (Gaite Jansen) and Mink (Martijn Lakemeier) are a close couple celebrating their one-year anniversary together. But Mink doesn’t know that Luna has been faking her orgasms since the beginning of their relationship, and Luna has kept this quiet for so long now that she doesn’t dare bring it up with him. When her best friends who know about her problem urge Luna to try new things in the bedroom with Mink, Luna proposes an exciting idea to him: a threesome. The following evening with climate activist Eve (Joy Delima) turns Luna’s life upside down.

Topkapi’s recent credits as co-producer include Dhont’s 2022 Cannes hit Close, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta and Oscar winner Another Round. In 2019, Instinct was selected as the Netherlands’ Oscar submission.

Joosje Duk explained: “When I got selected for the Netflix New Voices Script Contest during the lockdown in early 2021, I couldn’t have dreamed that a year and a half later I would be on set for my first feature film with the most incredible cast and crew. It’s been a privilege to watch Gaite, Martijn and Joy tackle their roles with such humor, authenticity and charisma. I’m very grateful to Netflix for believing in this comedic but vulnerable film, and for giving me such a wonderful opportunity to grow as a writer and director.”

Janey van Ierland, Director of Content Acquisitions at Netflix said: “After Joosje won the New Voices screenplay competition last year, it became clear to us that no one could film her screenplay better than her. Without a doubt, Joosje is a great addition to the Dutch creative industry, and we are immensely proud that she is making her feature film directorial debut at Netflix. We can’t wait for our members to enjoy this Dutch comedy film on Netflix.”