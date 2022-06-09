Netflix Greenlights ‘Stand Out: The Documentary’, A Look At The History Of LGBTQ Stand-Up Comedy

Skip to main content
Netflix

Netflix has given a green light to Stand Out: The Documentary, a feature-length documentary that examines the history of LGBTQ stand-up comedy, for premiere this year.

Intended to complement Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, the documentary will combine original performances, interviews, archival materials, and backstage vérité footage to explore themes such as comedy as activism, diversity in stand-up, new queer culture, and mainstreaming the alternative. The film considers the importance of LGBTQ stand-up as an instrument for social progress over the past five decades, changing the world one joke at a time.

The film is written and directed by Page Hurwitz, who executive produces with Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions; and Brian Graden, Dave Mace and LB Horschler for Brian Graden Media.

