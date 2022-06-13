Neil Patrick Harris Boards ‘Doctor Who’ As “Greatest Enemy Ever Faced”

Doctor Who has found its latest villain.

Neil Patrick Harris, star of long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother, is joining the venerable BBC sci-fi series.

Harris’ character has not been revealed, although the British public broadcaster has unveiled a first-look photo of him on set, in an old timey apron with what appears to be a pair of pliers.

Showrunner Russell T Davies called his character the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced”.

Harris, who is set to headline Darren Star’s Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, joins new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney, who will play Rose, as well as returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tait.

The series is currently filming in Wales and will air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.

Harris said on Instagram that he will “try my hardest to do my worst”.

Davies added, “It’s my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware.”