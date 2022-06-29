NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates: New ‘Quantum Leap’ & ‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’, Return Of ‘Chicago’ & ‘Law & Order’ Shows, More

NBC has made its plans for the fall.

The network said today that its new shows Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez will premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, September 19, and 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, respectively. The Raymond Lee-led drama series reboot will follow The Voice, and the comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan will lead into Season 3 of Young Rock.

See the net’s full fall schedule below.

‘Chicago Fire’ NBC

Elsewhere, the Windy City-set Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return on Wednesday, September 21, and the trio of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime hit the streets and courts the next night.

2022-23 NBC New Series

The sophomore season of breakout drama La Brea launches at 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 — returning to the post-The Voice time slot where it launched with a bang last fall.

NBC’s fall season will hit the field on September 8 with the previously announced Thursday kickoff edition of Sunday Night Football, with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the rising Buffalo Bills. The regular SNF lineup arrives three days later, when Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is NBC’s full fall schedule:

Friday, September 9

8-10 p.m. – Capital One College Bowl

Friday, September 16

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Monday, September 19

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Quantum Leap

Tuesday, September 20

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 21

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, September 22

8 p.m. – Law & Order

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, September 23

9 p.m. – Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m. – SNL Vintage

Tuesday, September 27

9 p.m. – La Brea

Friday, November 4

8 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 p.m. – Young Rock