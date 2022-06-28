NBC Sets Annual ‘Macy’s 4th Of July’ Fireworks Special With 5 Seconds Of Summer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More

NBC has unveiled plans for its 46th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular special. NBC News’ Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will return for the second time to co-host the two-hour event which airs Monday, July 4 from 8-10 PM on NBC and will stream on Peacock. An encore presentation will follow from 10-11 PM ET/PT on NBC.

The special will feature musical guests 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore. Freestyle Love Supreme’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale will appear for a special performance. Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also perform, and celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will appear.

This year’s broadcast, as in years’ past, will include inspirational stories from everyday heroes and celebrity guests about about what it means to live in the United States, in a series of segments called “The American Spirit.” Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova and Wolfgang Puck will be among the participants.

According to organizers, the pyrotechnic salute will feature more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

For blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal will include a live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works.

The telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman and Bill Bracken serving as executive producers.