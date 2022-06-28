NATPE Moving Flagship Event From Miami To The Bahamas From 2023

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) is moving its flagship January event from its long-time home in Miami 180 miles across the water to a new base in Nassau in the Bahamas.

The plan, which many international execs have been aware of for several months, takes NATPE to the Bahamas Mar Resort and Conference Center from next year’s event, which takes place on January 17-19. This marks the first time NATPE will not take place on American soil.

The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami has been NATPE’s home since 2011, though the previous two editions have been held online due to the Covid pandemic. Prior to that it was held in Las Vegas and further back in cities such as New Orleans, LA, New York, Houston and San Francisco.

NATPE President and CEO JP Bommel claimed moving to Nassau would ensure “cost efficiencies and safety measures” for delegates, though pricing wasn’t revealed today.

“After many months of research and discussions with our partners we have greenlit the move to this bold new destination,” he said. “Our aim is to ensure that we provide added value and new revenue opportunities to attendees across the content ecosystem. With hundreds of new exhibition and activation options and over 40 restaurants and entertainment venues across three hotels, Baha Mar is perfect for both business meetings and the networking that has made NATPE an industry staple for decades.”

Next year’s theme is ‘Content, Networking and Monetization’ and will have a program including thought leadership sessions and curated networking meetings and will likely attract execs from the content production, distribution, marketing, advertising, finance and data spheres.

“The response from our community is not only enthusiastic but outlines a clear path for sales meetings on-site with their global teams,” said Bommel.

NATPE Budapest is currently taking place in Europe, with distributors such as Cineflix Rights, Banijay Rights and DCD Media reporting sales. It runs until Thursday (July 30).