‘National Treasure’: Jacob Vargas To Recur in Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Vargas (Mr. Iglesias) is set for a heavily recurring role in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature.

The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Lisette Olivera) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series, whose pilot episode is written by the Wibberleys and will be directed by Mira Nair, centers on Jess (Olivera), a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery, and she has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Over the course of the show, Jess will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

Vargas plays Rafael a rugged, treasure obsessed, adventurous soul with a good sense of humor.

Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Turteltaub executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer.

Vargas recently portrayed Tony Ochoa in Mr. Iglesias on Netflix. He also recurred on Mayans MC and also appeared on Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy. On the film side, he was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi. Other film credits include Princess of the Row, The 33 and Diego Luna’s Cesar Chavez biopic. Vargas is repped by Luber Roklin, Innovative Artists and Yorn Levine.