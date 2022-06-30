National Geographic Appoints Karen Greenfield To SVP Of Content, Diversity & Inclusion

National Geographic Content has appointed Karen Greenfield to the newly created position of senior vice president of content, diversity and inclusion.

Greenfield, who previously served as Nat Geo’s SVP of Business Operations, and Diversity and Inclusion Council Chair, will now “develop and execute programs and initiatives to produce diverse and inclusive content and contribute to a culture of belonging across all Nat Geo Content teams. She will also work with leaders across The Walt Disney Company to ensure Nat Geo talent and programming are integrated into Companywide DEI initiatives,” according to a release from the company.

She will report directly to National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe and will continue to be based at Nat Geo headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“For 134 years, National Geographic has used the power of storytelling to change the world. An essential component of that is ensuring that everyone’s voice is included,” said Monroe in a statement. “Karen is an exceptional executive with a proven track record leading diversity and inclusion initiatives and working with the world’s leading content creators. I am thrilled that Karen will be leveraging her extraordinary talents and passion to help guide us in our mission to inspire and elevate diversity and inclusion in every aspect of our work and storytelling, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Her promotion coincides with the announcement that National Geographic Content has renewed for the second year its Nat Geo Media Scholarship program for students who attend historically Black colleges or universities (HBCU), an initiative led by Greenfield.

“I could not be prouder to not only work for National Geographic, an iconic brand whose mission is to ensure all voices are included in storytelling, but also work alongside Courteney and her senior team, who believe in this value,” said Greenfield. “The greenlight of the second year of the Nat Geo Media Scholarship is a testament to their commitment.”