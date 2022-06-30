‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said.

Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at the time.

A family spokesperson said Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister, Martha Mara, of Syracuse, when the accident occurred. The property fronts the river outside the Village of Cape Vincent, in the Thousand Islands region, where the St. Lawrence separates Canada and the U.S.

Mara was known for her work in scores of films and TV shows, and on the stage off-Broadway and in Los Angeles. She was a series regular, portraying Inspector Byrn Carson, for the first two seasons of CBS’ Don Johnson-Cheech Marin police drama Nash Bridges. She might be best known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet, a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother, on the NBC series ER.

She appeared in 1992’s Love Potion No. 9 with Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan and played Billy Crystal’s daughter in the film Mr. Saturday Night. Her other TV credits include Law & Order, Dexter, Shameless and Lost.

Mara is survived by her stepdaughter, Katie Mersola; her sister, Martha Mara; another sister and a brother-in-law, Susan Mara and Scott Dailey; and a nephew, Christopher Dailey.