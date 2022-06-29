Tony-Winning ‘MJ’ Star Myles Frost Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Frost, the moonwalking star of Broadway’s MJ The Musical who recently, at age 22, became the youngest-ever recipient of the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, has signed with UTA in all areas.

UTA will help expand Frost’s career across a variety of verticals, including film, television, brand endorsements and more.

Frost became a breakout Broadway star this year with his critically lauded performance as Michael Jackson in the bio-musical. Frost was a college junior studying audio engineering before he was discovered during the Covid pandemic by his online acting coach Lelund Durond Thompson.

Thompson, who found a video of Frost performing the Jackson hit “Billie Jean” at a high school talent show five years earlier, shared the clip with his partner, Jason Michael Webb, the musical director for MJ. Frost’s performance of “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Smooth Criminal” on the Tonys broadcast was generally considered a hight point of the event.

In addition to Frost’s Tony win, MJ won Tonys for its choreography, lighting design and sound design. With a book by Lynn Nottage and direction/choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, MJ began previews last December at the Neil Simon Theatre and has since become one of Broadway’s biggest hits.Last week, the musical set a box office house record with a weekly gross of $1,681,671.

Frost will continue to be represented by attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild and managed by Myles Frost Management.