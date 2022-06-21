‘My Life As A Rolling Stone’: Epix Picks Up Music Doc Tied To 60th Anniversary Of Veteran Rockers

Epix has picked up BBC doc My Life As A Rolling Stone – four-part series that looks at the veteran rock band.

The series, which comes from Universal Music’s Mercury Studios, is tied to the 60th anniversary of the Wild Horses rockers and comes as Mick, Keef et al. are in the middle of a world tour to celebrate.

The network will air the series on August 7.

Originally unveiled by British public broadcaster the BBC in March, each episode of the series will feature a portrait of one of the band’s charismatic members – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts – exploring different dimensions of their personalities, their musical brilliance, and their cultural impact. The series aims to reveal The Rolling Stones’ creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety, and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.

It will feature contributions from the likes of Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Steven Tyler, Chrissie Hynde and Slash.

The Stones are one of the most documented bands; they have been the subject of numerous films including Gimme Shelter, the Maysles’ film about Altamont, Martin Scorsese’s Shine A Light, Brett Morgen’s Crossfire Hurricane and Robert Frank’s controversial film Cocksucker Blues.

It is directed by Oliver Murray (The Quiet One), and Clare Tavernor (Keith Richards: A Culture Show Special), and executive produced by Mercury Studios’ Steve Condie.

It is the latest music doc for the Michael Wright-run network following the likes of Mr. A & Mr M: The Story of A&M Records, Laurel Canyon and Punk.

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of Epix’s slate of premium original programming, and My Life as a Rolling Stone is a perfect addition to that mix,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

“Epix is the perfect U.S. home for these dynamic-yet-highly-personal portraits of Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie,” added Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb. “As they celebrate 60 years we couldn’t be prouder that Epix viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows.”