‘Mrs. Davis’: Margo Martindale, Andy McQueen & Ben Chaplin Join Peacock Drama Series

Emmy winner Margo Martindale (American Crime Story: Impeachment), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) and Ben Chaplin (The Nevers) have been cast opposite Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman in Mrs. Davis, Peacock’s new drama series written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Emmy-winning director Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) will direct and executive produce multiple episodes, including the first episode, of the series, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

Gilpin plays a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence, and McDorman portrays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces.

Martindale is a three-time Emmy winner, receiving two consecutive Guest Actress in a Drama series Emmys for The Americans, and the third for Justified. Most recently, she earned an Emmy nomination for playing Bella Abzug in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries Mrs. America. Her recent TV credits include starring roles in American Crime Story: Impeachment, Your Honor, Sneaky Pete, The Act, The Good Wife and spinoff The Good Fight. Martindale currently can be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series The Watcher, and in Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming feature Cocaine Bear for Universal. Martindale is repped by Gersh and Peikoff Mahan.

McQueen most recently played Sayid on the HBO Max series Station Eleven. His other previous credits include the Hulu feature Books of Blood and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. He currently recurs on CBC’s The Coroner. McQueen is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Buchwald, and Characters Talent.

Best known for his work in Terrence Malick’s The Thin Red Line, Chaplin recently appeared in HBO’s The Nevers. His other credits include Ian McEwan’s The Children Act, David Yates’ The Legend of Tarzan, and Oliver Stone’s Snowden. Chaplin is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Independent Talent Group.