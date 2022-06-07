‘Mrs. American Pie’: Carol Burnett Joins Kristen Wiig & Ricky Martin In Apple Comedy Series

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Carol Burnett has joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie, the Apple comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb, among others.

The legendary Burnett will star as ‘Norma,’ the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own.

Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

The series was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons via their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Sylvia is writing, exec producing and showruning the series. Taylor will direct and executive produce alongside his producing partner John Norris via their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker. Apple Studios produces.

Burnett is best known for her groundbreaking comedy-variety series The Carol Brunett Show which ran for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978. She is also famously known for her portrayal of Agatha Hannigan in the 1982 film Annie.

Across more than 7 decades in Hollywood, Burnett has starred in countless film and TV projects that have earned her accolades including Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe awards.

Her most recent credits include appearances in the Mad About You revival and a voice role in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? on the small screen. In film, she voiced the character Chairol Burnett in Toy Story 4, and appeared in 2020’s All Together Now.

She is repped by ICM and Media Four.