‘Mrs. American Pie’: Amber Chardae Robinson Boards Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ announced the casting of Amber Chardae Robinson (Stuber, Judas and the Black Messiah) as a series regular on Mrs. American Pie.

Robinson will star as “Virginia,” a feminist and business partner to Linda (played by Laura Dern).

Written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is a story about gorgeously impossible people. Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, it follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

The series was developed by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons via their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Sylvia is writing, executive producing, and showrunning the series. Taylor will direct and executive produce alongside his producing partner John Norris via their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker. Apple Studios produces.

Robinson most recently starred in Judas and the Black Messiah as Betty Coachman.

Next, she will appear in the Maya Rudolph series Loot also from Apple TV+ in a recurring role. On the film side, she will costar in Paul Weitz’s feature film Moving On, as well as the feature 80ForBrady, and the independent feature Reminisce, directed by Madchen Amick.

Robinson is repped by Paradigm and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.