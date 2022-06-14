‘Mothers’ Instinct’: Josh Charles & Anders Danielsen Lie Join Jessica Chastain & Anne Hathaway In Psychological Thriller

The Good Wife alum Josh Charles and The Worst Person In The World’s Anders Danielsen Lie have joined Mothers’ Instinct, the psychological thriller that stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway. The film started principal photography this month in the States, and was recently acquired by Neon for the U.S.

The story is set in the early 1960s, where best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) both live an idyllic traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. But this perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.

Based on the novel Derrière La Haine, by Barbara Abel, the movie is a remake of the 2018 Belgian film Duelles from director Olivier Masset-Depasse. Renowned cinematographer Benoit Delhomme (The Theory Of Everything) is helming after Masset-Depasse had to bow out due to a family commitment, though he remains on the picture as executive producer. Sarah Conradt adapted the English-language script.

Emmy, Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Charles was most recently seen in the HBO limited series We Own This City and just completed production on Michel Franco’s Memory alongside Chastain and Peter Saarsgard. He’s repped by UTA.



Danielsen Lie, a 2021 Deadline “One to Watch,” recently starred in Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated The Worst Person In The World for which he won a Supporting Actor nod from the National Society of Film Critics. Among other credits, he was seen previously in Paul Greengrass’ 22 July. He’s repped by CAA.



European finance and production outfit Anton, who backed development of the project, optioned the original film and book and oversaw the development and packaging of the feature. The company is also handing international sales. Today, it revealed a host of deals with Studiocanal (UK), Amazon (Canada/Australia/NZ), Vertice (Spain/Italy), The Searchers (Benelux), California (Latin America), Empire Entertainment (Middle East), Watcha (South Korea), Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw Renters (Singapore), Tanweer (Turkey), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Nos Losumundo (Portugal), Moviecloud (Taiwan), Spentzos (Greece), Intercontinental (Hong Kong), PVR (India), Sahamongkol (Thailand), Monolith (Poland), Blitz (Yugoslavia) and Vertical (others Eastern Europe).

Producers are Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films; Anne Hathaway; Paul Nelson at Mosaic; and Jacques-Henri Bronckart. Anton’s Founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud is overseeing the project with John Zois, Anton’s President of Production. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing.