Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Scores For ABC Monday; CBS Second With Repeats

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final scored another big win for ABC in primetime Monday among viewers and in key demos.

From 9-11 p.m. ET, the network dominated in viewers (9.07 million), 25-54 (3.2 rating) and 18-49 (2.7), according to Nielsen fast affiliates. The Lightning’s win at home trimmed Colorado’s lead in the best-of-7 NHL championship series to 2-1.

CBS came in second for the night in viewers (3.22 million) and tied for third with Fox in adults 25-54, despite airing repeats of its comedies and NCIS dramas.

NBC aired originals of American Ninja Warrior (0.3 in 18-49, 2.72 million) and Weakest Link (0.3, 2.28M), while Fox had fresh episodes of Don’t Forget the Lyrics (0.3, 1.73 million) and Beat Shazam (0.3, 1.66 million). The CW aired new Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 480,000) and In the Dark (0.0, 310K).