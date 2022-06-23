‘Mission: Impossible’s Henry Czerny Joins Next Scream Pic For Spyglass And Paramount

EXCLUSIVE: Henry Czerny is set to join the growing ensemble cast of the latest Scream installment at Paramount and Spyglass Media. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are reprising their roles after making their first appearance in the most recent sequel, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to direct.

Hayden Panettiere is returning to reprise her role from a previous installment along with Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra.

The new outing is due to shoot this summer and follows the bloody success of the fifth installment, released in January, which grossed more than $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide. Plot details are being kept under wraps outside of it following the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

The pic will be released on March 31, 2023.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are penning the script. Vanderbilt will also produce along with his Project X Entertainment partners Paul Neinstein and William Sherak. Original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

The film reunites Czerny with the directing duo who worked with him on their horror comedy Ready Or Not. It was also recently revealed that he would be reprising his role of Kittridge in Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning-Part One. He first played the role in the original Mission: Impossible pic.

Czerny is repped by Innovative Artist and manager Perry Zimel.