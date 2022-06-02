Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan & Taryn Manning Join Michelle Danner’s Courtroom Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Phillippe (MacGruber), Mireille Enos (Hanna), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black) are the latest additions to Michelle Danner’s courtroom drama, Miranda’s Victim. They join an ensemble led by Abigail Breslin, which also includes Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland, as previously announced.

The film will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Her case notably results in the establishment of the Miranda rights afforded to criminal suspects taken in police custody, to ensure the admissibility of statements made during interrogation, as part of subsequent criminal proceedings.

Phillippe will play the ACLU lawyer Flynn, who successfully argues in front of the Supreme Court to get the landmark ruling for the Miranda Rights, with MacLachlan as Chief Justice Warren, who announces the ruling. Enos will portray Trish’s mother Zeola, who struggles to support her daughter while processing her own trauma, with Manning as Miranda’s wife Twila, whose testimony is pivotal in the case.

The film written by George Kolber and J. Craig Stiles is currently in production in New Jersey, with Danner and Kolber producing alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri. The production company involved is Navesink River Productions.

Phillippe plays Lt. Dixon Piper on Peacock’s comedy series MacGruber, having originated the role in Jorma Taccone’s 2010 film of the same name. The actor has also appeared on series including Big Sky, Shooter, Secrets and Lies and Damages, among others. Notable film credits include The Lincoln Lawyer, Stop-Loss, Flags of Our Fathers, Crash, Igby Goes Down, Gosford Park, Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Crimson Tide. Phillippe will also soon be seen in Matthew Gentile’s crime drama American Murderer, Uta Briesewitz’s CBS TV movie Alive, Nicholas Harvard’s thriller The Locksmith, Julian Gilbey’s drama Summit Fever and Mukunda Michael Dewil’s thriller, Collide.

Enos is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee best known for her turn as Detective Sarah Linden on AMC’s The Killing. She’s also been sen on series including Hanna, Good Omens, The Catch and Big Love, among others. Her film credits include HBO’s TV movie My Dinner with Hervé, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, If I Stay, World War Z and Gangster Squad.

MacLachlan is a Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee known for his work on such series as Portlandia and Twin Peaks, as well as films including David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and Dune. The actor recently played Howard Baskin on Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole, also reprising his How I Met Your Mother role as The Captain on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. He’ll also soon appear in Greg Mottola’s comedy Confess, Fletch, alongside Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden and more.

Manning is best known for her turn as Litchfield inmate Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She’s also been seen on series including Hawaii Five-0 and Sons of Anarchy, among others. Her film credits include Experimenter, Love Ranch, Redemption Road, Jack and Jill vs. the World, A Lot Like Love, Hustle & Flow, Cold Mountain, 8 Mile, White Oleander and Crazy/Beautiful. Other upcoming films featuring the actress include Jay Giannone’s It Snows All the Time, Rob Margolies’ Bobcat Moretti, Annete Novakovic’s Sanctioning Evil, Thomas Mignone’s The Latin from Manhattan and Court Crandall’s Bromates.

