Mimi Leder Signs Multi-Year, Overall Deal With Apple TV+

The Morning Show executive producer and director Mimi Leder is sticking around Apple TV+. The Emmy-winning filmmaker (On The Basis of Sex, ER) has signed a multi-year, overall deal with the streamer.

Apple TV+ will have a first-look on streaming features, as well as an exclusive deal for series developed by Leder.

Leder directed the pilot of The Morning Show and earned her 10th Emmy nomination for her direction of the season one finale. The series was recently renewed for a third season and is currently in preproduction.

Leder’s additional credits include the films Deep Impact, The Peacemaker and Pay it Forward, as well as television series The Leftovers, Shameless, The West Wing, L.A. Law, and China Beach. She earned two Emmys for her work on ER along with three DGA nominations for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Dramatic Series. She is an alumna of the AFI Conservatory and winner of the Franklin Schaffner Award.

Leder joins an expanding roster of storytellers at Apple TV+, including Siân Heder, Malala Yousafzai, Jon Stewart, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Misha Green, Charlotte Stoudt, Kerry Ehrin, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Tracy Oliver, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, Simon Kinberg, Jonathan Tropper and Sam Catlin.

Apple has also landed overall and first-look deals with production companies including Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions; Appian Way, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions; A24, Imagine Documentaries and Skydance Media.

Leder is represented by CAA, Sustainable Imagination, and Barry Littman, Esq.