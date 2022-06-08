‘Mike’: See Official Teaser For Hulu’s Mike Tyson Series

Hulu released an official trailer for its new Mike, a series from Steven Rogers (I, Tonya) and 20th Television that chronicles the life of controversial heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson. It premieres Aug. 25.

The streamer describes the 8-episode limited series as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” It explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Trevante Rhodes plays Tyson. Other cast members include Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks.

Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner along with Claire Brown. The I, Tonya team of director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will also executive produce along with Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring. 20th Television will produce.

“Biographical pictures are a fan favorite and a staple of the movie and television business and frequently the subjects are not involved,” Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told Deadline last year. “We have a strategy of taking a modern lens and applying it to stories and figures of popular culture of the past. We’ve had a lot of success doing that and I think it reveals interesting things, not just about where we’ve been but where we are so we’re looking forward to continuing the creative conversations behind Iron Mike.”