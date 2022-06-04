Miguel Gomez Exits ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ After 2 Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Miguel Gomez will not be returning to FBI: Most Wanted when the crime drama series is back for a fourth season next fall. Gomez, who joined the FBI spinoff as a series regular midway through Season 2, playing Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, is leaving the series. His departure is believed to be a creative decision.

The recent Season 3 finale provided a suitable ending to the arc of Ortiz, a former LAPD Gang Unit officer born and raised in Los Angeles who, after a stint with the FBI’s counter-terror unit in Washington, DC, joined the team that tracks down the country’s most wanted fugitives. In the finale, which aired last week, Ortiz returned to Los Angeles to take care of his ailing father.

FBI: Most Wanted underwent a major casting change this season when original lead Julian McMahon exited and was succeeded by Dylan McDermott playing a new character.

photo: Markos Papadatos

McDermott will be back for Season 4, joined by the rest of the remaining series regular cast members, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg and Alexa Davalos. (YaYa Gosselin departed as a series regular at the end of 2021 when she landed a lead of a Disney+ series, as Deadline reported at the time.)

FBI: Most Wanted is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive producing are Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Gomez, who also is known for his roles in The Strain, SMILF and L.A.’s Finest, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.