Former Troika Co-Founder Michael Duff Heading Up UK Firm Maison Two With Clients Including Michaela Coel, Karen Gillan, Matt Smith & Juno Temple

EXCLUSIVE: The UK representation scene was all abuzz about the next steps of respected former Troika co-founders Michael Duff and Conor McCaughan after they left their long-time agency back in 2020. We’re now getting more clarity on their next steps.

Duff has set up UK firm Maison Two, with a strong early client list, including Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Keeley Hawes (It’s A Sin), Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal) and House Of The Dragon and Line Of Duty casting director Kate Rhodes James.

Former Troika co-founder McCaughan co-reps Coel and is a collaborator at the new company. Doctor Who star Smith and Ted Lasso star Temple will be co-repped by Duff and Sarah Stephenson of B-Side Management. Stephenson and Duff previously worked together at Troika for a decade.

The independently financed, London-based company will have a managerial approach in style (though some clients are likely to still call their Maison Two reps their UK agent).

Duff told us: “Maison Two was founded with the aim of providing a hands-on, bespoke service for a small number of leading UK talents, many of whom who perform in multiple disciplines. Collaborating with various former colleagues, the company will offer managerial support and representation to the wide ranging ambitions of some exceptional artists.”

McCaughan remains co-CEO with Michael Fassbender at production firm DMC Film.

McCaughan, Duff and Melanie Rockliffe founded blue-chip agency Troika back in 2005. The trio built an enviable client list including Jamie Dornan, Michael Fassbender, Paddy Considine, Ruth Wilson, Peter Capaldi, Holliday Grainger, Michaela Coel, Jenna Coleman, Juno Temple, Matt Smith, Joe Dempsie, Keeley Hawes, Lena Headey, Babou Ceesay, Graham Norton, Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

However, Troika’s management, agents and clients were scattered to the wind following Troika’s acquisition and rebranding by agency YMU a few years ago.