Meredith Roberts Upped To EVP, TV Animation, Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television has promoted Meredith Roberts to Executive Vice President, TV Animation.

Roberts was previously the senior vice president/general manager for Television Animation, Disney Branded Television. Prior to that, she was the general manager of Disneytoon Studios which launched the Planes and Tinker Bell/Fairies franchise titles. From 2004 to 2007, Roberts served as the president of Creative Affairs, Walt Disney Television Animation.

Disney Branded Entertainment President Ayo Davis announced the promotion today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

“A leader of incredible vision and a true champion of artistic talent, Meredith has set a new bar for Disney Television Animation, building upon the single greatest animation legacy in the world to lead a team that is creating the most innovative, magical animated storytelling in the business,” said Davis. “This well-deserved promotion is in recognition of not only her tremendous leadership and creativity but her ongoing commitment to advancing diverse, inclusive storytelling for audiences everywhere.”

Disney TV Animation, which has been under Roberts’ stewardship since 2018, oversees the development and current animated content and production for kids and family via Disney+ and the Disney Channel. The studio has earned more Daytime Emmy Award nominations during Roberts’ tenure than in its entire 38-year history.

Roberts was responsible for solidifying Disney TV Animation as the home studio for creative talent including the likes of Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s BAR Productions (The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder), Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy and Steve Loter (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Dan Povenmire (Hamster And Gretel, Phineas And Ferb) and Natasha Kline (Primos).