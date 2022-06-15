Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is set to star, as we told you first.

Billed as a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted is inspired by a joke that Seinfeld once told about the momentous invention of Pop-Tarts. It’s set in 1963 Michigan and will watch as sworn cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. Information on the roles to be played by Seinfeld and the newly introduced members of his ensemble has not been disclosed.

Netflix won rights to the film in a competitive situation last year. Seinfeld’s relationship with co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos proved helpful in swinging the deal in the direction of the streamer. The comedian and actor inked a deal worth an estimated $100M with Netflix in 2017, which brought it his popular interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as the comedy specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. Netflix also last year purchased global rights to stream episodes of Seinfeld’s classic sitcom of the same name for a five-year period.

Seinfeld and Spike Feresten wrote Unfrosted with Andy Robin & Barry Marder. Seinfeld, Feresten and Beau Bauman will produce the film, with Cherylanne Martin, Andy Robin and Barry Marder serving as executive producers.

McCarthy is an Emmy winner and two-time Oscar nominee who can currently be seen on the HGTV series The Great Giveback, which premiered on Monday, and Netflix’s fantasy-comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot, debuting on the streamer today. She’ll next be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder and a live-action Little Mermaid film from Rob Marshall.

Gaffigan is a Grammy-nominated comedian and actor whose upcoming projects include the sci-fi drama Linoleum, David Lowery’s Peter Pan & Wendy, the thriller Susie Searches, the comedy Providence from Old Henry‘s Potsy Ponciroli, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s thriller Collide and Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company’s Jesus Revolution.

Schumer is an Emmy-winning comedian and actor who most recently created the Hulu comedy series Life & Beth, in which she also stars, seeing it get a second-season pick-up in April. She also recently co-hosted the Oscars and hosted the Netflix comedy special Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory.

Grant is a Golden Globe winner who recently starred alongside Nicole Kidman in HBO Max’s hit miniseries, The Undoing, also featuring in the Netflix comedy specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021. Upcoming projects include the spy pic Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre from director Guy Ritchie, and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Marsden plays Teddy on HBO’s Westworld, which returns for its fourth season on June 26. He’ll also soon be seen in Starz’s revival of Party Down and Adam Shankman’s Disenchated, which has him reprising his Enchanted role as Prince Edward.

A four-time Emmy nominee best known for his role as Kenneth Parcell on NBC’s 30 Rock, McBrayer created and hosts the children’s show, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show for Apple TV+.

Lennon is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor, writer, director and producer best known for Reno 911!. Upcoming film projects include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Ashley Shelton’s comedy Best Clowns.

Martinez is a veteran actor who recently made his feature directorial debut with the drama iGilbert, in which he also stars. He’ll next be seen in the Dracula comedy Renfield from Universal.

Moynihan is an SNL alum who most recently played Jayden Kwapis on NBC’s Mr. Mayor.

Schmidt is an Emmy nominee known for his role as Schmidt on Fox’s New Girl who now stars on CBS’ The Neighborhood, heading into its fifth season.

Slater is a Golden Globe winner who recently starred in Peacock’s miniseries Dr. Death. Upcoming projects include the series Army of the Dead Lost Vegas and Fleishman Is in Trouble, as well as the features Freelance and Guns 3: Alias Billy the Kid.

Cooper is an actor and comedian known for her 2020 Netflix special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, which Natasha Lyonne directed, with Maya Rudolph producing. She’s also lent her voice to Fox’s Housebroken and appears in James Ponsoldt’s Sundance 2022 pic Summering.

McCarthy is represented by CAA and Mgmt Entertainment; Gaffigan by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello; Schumer by WME, Ocean Avenue and Schreck Rose Dapello; Grant by CAA; Marsden by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; McBrayer by UTA; Lennon by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Martinez by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna; Moynihan by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Greenfield by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Slater by UTA; and Cooper by WME and Sugar23.