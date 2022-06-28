Melissa Benoist Renews Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV As She Officially Boards ‘The Girls On The Bus’

Melissa Benoist and her production banner Three Things Productions has renewed its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group as the former Supergirl star officially joins HBO Max series The Girls on the Bus.

Deadline revealed in February that Benoist was in talks to reunite with Berlanti Productions for the political campaign drama series.

It’s confirmed that she will star as Sadie McCarthy, a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record.

Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors. Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

The series comes from executive producers and writers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary. Benoist will serve as a producer on the series, which is exec produced by showrunner Rina Mimoun, Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Benoist’s new overall deal comes just over a year after she signed her first overall deal with the studio. She launched Three Things Productions with the WB pact in February 2021, coming off the back of six seasons of the superhero series.

The deal will see her and Sahar Kashi, VP Development, continue to develop and produce dramas, comedies and limited series for Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO Max, rival streamers, cable and broadcast networks.

Benoist is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Frankfurt Kurnit.