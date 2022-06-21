Melanie Goodfellow Joins Deadline As Senior International Film Correspondent

Melanie Goodfellow has joined Deadline as Senior International Film Correspondent based in London.

Goodfellow joins Deadline’s growing international team from UK trade Screen International, where she was most recently Senior Correspondent, Europe & Middle East. Goodfellow worked at Screen for more than a decade, covering the French, European and Middle East businesses, breaking hundreds of exclusive stories and attending most major international festivals.

Prior to her tenure at Screen, she worked for trades including Variety and Moving Pictures and also contributed to publications such as The Independent. She originally trained in journalism at news agency Reuters and spent four years there in the mid-90s working as a reporter in London and Rome.

Goodfellow is a dual UK-French national and is fluent in French and Italian. As well as London and Rome she has also worked in Paris, Brussels, Tokyo and Jerusalem.

At Deadline, Goodfellow will help expand the company’s international footprint with a focus on Europe and the Middle East. She will work closely with the whole international team and will travel to key festivals and events. She will report to Deadline’s International Editor, Andreas Wiseman, and Deadline’s Co-Editors-In-Chief Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva. She can be reached at mgoodfellow@deadline.com.

Wiseman, who previously worked with Goodfellow at Screen, said: “We’re so thrilled to welcome Melanie to our fantastic international team. Having worked with her for years I know she brings buckets of tenacity, insight, knowledge and good-humour and she is a perfect fit to help grow our coverage of the global industry. Her professionalism and dedication will be a great asset to us as we continue to expand our overseas footprint.”