Buckingham Palace Review Into Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle To Remain Private – Reports

The findings of a Buckingham Palace investigation into the handling of bullying allegations against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain private, according to multiple reports citing a senior palace source and others.

An independent review was announced last March after it was reported by the Times that staff had alleged the Duchess had driven out two personal assistants and “humiliated” staff.

Markle has denied the allegations and it is not known if she was interviewed for the review. The findings are reportedly to be made known to all members of staff and the royal family.

There was initial expectation that changes in policies or procedures recommended by the review would be published in the annual Sovereign Grant accounts which tracks the queen’s taxpayer-funded spending and income and was published today. However, it has now been reported that as the review was privately-funded and carried out by an independent law firm, there was no obligation to reveal its conclusions.

A report in the Times earlier this month suggested the findings had been “buried.”

According to Reuters, the queen’s treasurer Michael Stevens, said, “The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward. But we will not be commenting further.”

A senior palace source told The Guardian that human resource matters involving individuals “are private and those individuals who participated in the review did so on that basis, and therefore have a right to confidentiality in relation to the discussions that took place, and what was said.” The same source said that objectives “have been satisfied because lessons have been learned.”

The allegations were made before Meghan and husband Prince Harry quit their royal duties and moved to the U.S. Although there have been tensions between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family, they recently reunited for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When the investigation was initially launched, the Duchess of Sussex’s representatives rejected the allegations as the “latest attack on her character” and said it was particularly unfair since the duchess had been the “target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the BBC noted.

The Sussexes have signed deals with Netflix and Spotify since their move to California.