‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Breakout Emma Laird Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Laird has signed with CAA. She was most recently seen her star-making role in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner. The first season was huge success for the streamer and was recently renewed for a second season and will go into production this fall.

Laird will next be seen opposite Tom Holland in Kornél Mundruczó’s limited series The Crowded Room for Apple TV+, written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman..

Laird continues to be represented by Kirk Whelan-Foran at United Agents; Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment;Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman; and Imprint PR.