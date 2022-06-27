Maya Rudolph & Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures Strikes First-Look Deal With Apple

Animal Pictures, the production company founded by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, has signed a first-look deal with Apple TV+.

It comes after the recent launch of Animal’s workplace comedy Loot, which stars Rudolph.

Animal Pictures, which is run by the pair alongside President Danielle Renfrew Behrens, launched in 2018 and previously had a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

The new multi-year agreement with Apple will cover series and digital features developed and produced by Animal Pictures.

Loot, which comes from creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, stars Rudolph as a billionaire who spirals and becomes fuel for tabloid fodder after her husband betrays her before finding out that she has her own charity foundation. It also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Ron Funches.

The company is also behind the Lyonne-fronted Russian Doll, which recently launched its second season on Netflix, Peacock’s Rian Johnson’s mystery Poker Face and scored a two season order for adult animated series The Hospital with Amazon.

On the film side, it recently premiered its first feature Crush and its music documentary Sirens, about an all-female thrash metal band from Beirut, will launch later this year.