Matthew Morrison Speaks Out About Incident That Led To His Dismissal From ‘SYTYCD’

A story that insinuated Matthew Morrison
was fired as a judge from reality competition So You Think You Can Dance
because of harassing a female contestant distorts the truth, the star said today in an Instagram post.
People magazine, citing “a source” close to the reality show, reported earlier this week that Morrison was released because of harassing messages to a female contestant. She allegedly approached producers, who involved Fox, who then fired Morrison after an investigation.
Today, Morrison responded to the allegations.
“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he began in a video posted to Instagram
on Thursday. “So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”
“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” Morrison said in a statement provided to Deadline. “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”
Sources tell Deadline a new judge, who will join Siwa and Stephen “tWitch’” Boss on the panel, will be announced soon for the next round of competition episodes that will begin on June 15. Morrison appears in a total of four episodes that have been pre-taped.
Cat Deeley serves as host of the long-running series that features skilled dancers ages 18-30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation and breaking.
The series is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. Rosie Seitchik serves as showrunner and will exec produce alongside co-creator Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.