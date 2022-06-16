Mattel Hires Disney And Marvel Vet Josh Silverman As Head Of Consumer Products And Chief Franchise Officer

As it boosts the number of film and TV adaptations of its properties, Mattel has hired Disney and Marvel veteran Josh Silverman as global head of consumer products and chief franchise officer.

Silverman will oversee global consumer products licensing, franchise management, retail development, publishing, live experiences and location-based entertainment. He will start September 1 and report to Richard Dickson, Mattel’s president and COO.

Mattel is getting set for the opening next year of Barbie, the first major studio movie of its current corporate era. Other properties due for screen treatments include Hot Wheels and American Girl.

During a run at Disney lasting more than a decade, Silverman held senior leadership positions in the company’s consumer products division.

“Josh is an exceptional and talented leader and widely regarded as one of the most accomplished executives in consumer products. His experience at Disney overseeing the world’s largest entertainment-related consumer products business will be invaluable as we start the next chapter of our growth strategy at Mattel,” Dickson said.

In his most recent role at Disney, Silverman was EVP of global third-party commercialization, leading Disney’s consumer product licensing business, third-party retail, and flexible business models. During his tenure, the division increased retail sales from $37.5 billion in 2011 to $54 billion in 2021.

Prior Disney positions involved consumer products licensing and franchise management, plus creative and product development for Disney’s retail store business and The Disney store business. He also had a stint focused on Disney Interactive and Disney Publishing Worldwide.

From 2001 to 2010, Silverman worked at Marvel Entertainment, where he began as a corporate attorney in the business and legal affairs group. In 2008, he was promoted to SVP of global business development and licensing operations. In this role, he was responsible for structuring strategic partnerships and licenses. In 2010, after Disney’s acquisition of Marvel, Silverman was promoted to SVP of global strategy, business development and brand management.

“I have long admired Mattel’s brands, mission, and purpose, both as an entertainment company partner and as a father and fan,” Silverman said. “Given the strength of its portfolio, I believe there is tremendous commercial opportunity ahead for Mattel. I am thrilled to join this world-class leadership team at such an exciting time in Mattel’s growth as an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”