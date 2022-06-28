Matt Rosen Joins Rain As Talent Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Rain Management has hired Matt Rosen as a Talent Manager, effective immediately.

Most recently, Rosen was a manager at Mazo Partners with David Clark where he signed and developed writers and filmmakers such as Kryzz Gautier, Chris Grillot, Brendan McHugh, Sarah Gambles and Crystal Bass. Last year, he had four writers on the 2021 Blacklist including scripts Wheels Come Off and Whittier.

Prior to Mazo Partners, Rosen served as development exec at the independent production company Armory Films where he worked on multiple projects, including the critically acclaimed The Peanut Butter Falcon. Before that, he worked for film producer Andrew Panay at Panay Films. Rosen began his career at UTA.

Said Rosen, “I am so excited to bring my clients and join the great team at Rain. As a premiere company specializing in film and tv writers and directors, they are the perfect platform for me and my artists to grow”.

“Matt has a voracious appetite for film and tv and easily qualifies as a knowledgeable cinephile,” said Rob Wolken, Rain COO. “He has incredible taste, enthusiasm, and ambition, and we are thrilled to welcome he and his clients into RAIN family”.