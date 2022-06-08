You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lulu Wilson To Return For Quiver’s Sequel ‘Becky 2: The Wrath Of Becky’; Seann William Scott Also Set

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Launching Production Company; RedBird Capital's Gerry Cardinale Funding & Jeff Robinov Circling
Read the full story

Cross Creek Lands Cody Brotter’s Black List ‘Drudge’ Script; Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky & The Formation Of Matt Drudge’s Web News Powerhouse

Mega; Sunshine Sachs

EXCLUSIVE: Cross Creek Pictures has acquired Drudge, the Black List spec script by Cody Brotter about internet reporter Matt Drudge’s rise to power. ’

Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson will produce and Ryan Smith of Streamline will be exec producer.

Drudge’s tip sheet and aggregator The Drudge Report came to power in the in the 1990s as he broke President Bill Clinton’s dalliance with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. While Clinton first famously denied the story, Drudge revelations of evidence such as the semen-stained dress forced Clinton to cop to the embarrassing affair. It forever changed the media and political landscapes, and Drudge did it all from his desktop computer in a one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood. His Drudge Report remains an influential site.

Cross Creek, which recently set the animated musical Melody with Katy Perry starring and Jeremy Zag directing his creation, also has the upcoming Christian Bale-Scott Cooper film The
Pale Blue Eye, which Cross Creek is financing and producing. It’s the producer/financier’s second recent foray into politically-themed film, after the Aaron Sorkin-directed The Trial of the Chicago 7.

After his Drudge script made a splash around town, Brotter has gone on to write and develop undisclosed features and series, including development on separate projects with Pete Davidson, Mike Judge, Amy Pascal, Frank Marshall, and Sue Kroll.

Cross Creek is repped by CAA. Brotter is repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad