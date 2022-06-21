‘Miss Austen’ Series Adaptation In The Works At PBS Masterpiece From Andrea Gibb & Christine Langan

EXCLUSIVE: PBS Masterpiece is developing a series adaptation of Gill Hornby’s acclaimed novel Miss Austen.

Andrea Gibb, the Scottish screenwriter behind Swallows and Amazons and Elizabeth is Missing, will write the limited series, which comes from former BBC Films boss Christine Langan, who will produce via her Bonnie Productions outfit.

It will be adapted as a four-part miniseries.

Miss Austen is Hornby’s third novel and centers on the lives and loves of Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra. It delves into why Cassandra burned a treasure trove of letters written by her sister, Jane – an act of destruction that has troubled academics and Austen fans for centuries.

“Miss Austen is about one of the most important people in Jane Austen’s life, her sister Cassandra,” said Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson. “We can’t wait to bring Gill Hornby’s captivating novel to life for our Masterpiece audience.”

“Gill’s instincts for these unforgettable characters is flawless,” added Langan. “Her moving, revealing and often hilarious story of love, loss and sisterhood is captured brilliantly for the screen by Andrea Gibb. I share with Susanne at Masterpiece great excitement for the emotional impact, the warmth and the deep pleasure this show will bring.”

“I’m so thrilled Miss Austen has landed with Christine and Masterpiece/PBS the dream team for the project,” said Hornsby. “I can’t wait to see Jane and Cassandra brought back to life.”

Hornby’s latest Austen-inspired novel Godmersham Park will be published on June 23.

Masterpiece is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.