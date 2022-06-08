‘Masters Of the Universe: Revelation’ Gets He-Man Vs. Skeletor Season 2 On Netflix Titled ‘Revolution’

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s successor to the cult 1983–1985 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, is getting a second season. At its Geeked Week event Wednesday, Netflix announced the followup installment of the animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, from Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is described as the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. It is a standalone story that takes place after the events in Revelation. Masters of the Universe: Revolution is an all-new story that brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor “like you’ve never seen them before,” per Netflix. It’s technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet. (You can see a poster for the new season below.)

No cast is being announced yet. Mark Hamill, who voiced Skeletor in Revelation, already teased his involvement in Season 2. Chris Wood voices He-Man.

Smith executive produces with Rob David, Ted Biaselli, Christopher Keenan and Frederic Soulie. Mattel Television is producing, with Powerhouse Animation as the animation studio.