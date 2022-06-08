‘Masters Of the Universe: Revelation’ Gets He-Man Vs. Skeletor Season 2 On Netflix Titled ‘Revolution’

Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s successor to the cult 1983–1985 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, is getting a second season. At its Geeked Week event Wednesday, Netflix announced the followup installment of the animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, from Mattel Television and Powerhouse Animation.
Masters of the Universe: Revolution is described as the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. It is a standalone story that takes place after the events in Revelation. Masters of the Universe: Revolution is an all-new story that brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor “like you’ve never seen them before,” per Netflix. It’s technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet. (You can see a poster for the new season below.)
Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season
No cast is being announced yet. Mark Hamill, who voiced Skeletor in Revelation, already teased his involvement in Season 2. Chris Wood voices He-Man.
Smith executive produces with Rob David, Ted Biaselli, Christopher Keenan and Frederic Soulie. Mattel Television is producing, with Powerhouse Animation as the animation studio.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.