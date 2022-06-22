Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson & Aidan Quinn To Star In Indie Comedy ‘Daughter Of The Bride’ From MarVista Entertainment, Particular Crowd

EXCLUSIVE: Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Halston Sage (Paper Towns), Andrew Richardson (The Independent) and Aidan Quinn (Elementary) have signed on to star in Daughter of the Bride (w/t), an indie comedy from MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd, which has entered production

The film directed by Annette Haywood-Carter (Savannah) centers on Diane (Harden) and Kate (Sage) — mother and daughter and inseparable friends, whose lives are turned upside down when mom announces her engagement to a mystery man (Quinn) that she’s been dating for only a few weeks. In a series of comical events, Kate must come to terms with letting her mother be happy with someone else while she navigates her own love life and career aspirations. Kate subconsciously tries to sabotage the wedding plans, despite officiating the ceremony, and unexpectedly meets a mystery man (Richardson) of her own that seems too good to be true.

Karen Bloch Morse (Ice Castles) wrote the script. The film is being co-produced by MarVista and Particular Crowd, with MarVista’s Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew and Particular Crowd’s Mariana Sanjurjo, Peter Bevan and Tomás Yankelevich executive producing. Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Julie Yorn, and Patrick Walmsley are serving as producers. MarVista and Particular Crowd will shop Daughter of the Bride‘s theatrical, VOD and linear rights to distributors.

Harden won an Oscar for her supporting role in Ed Harris’ Pollock and was also nominated for Mystic River. The decorated actress currently recurs on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and will next star opposite Neil Patrick Harris in the Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, premiering July 29th, as well as CBS’ recently-announced mother-son dramedy, So Help Me Todd. Upcoming projects on the film side include Gigi & Nate with Jim Belushi, as well as Greg Mattola’s Confess, Fletch with Jon Hamm.

Sage most recently wrapped production on Melissa Miller Costanzo’s indie comedy The List, which she exec produced and stars in, and was also recently seen opposite Michael Sheen on Fox’s popular series, Prodigal Son. She’s also appeared in films including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Last Summer, Late Night, Before I Fall, Scouts Guide to the Apocalypse, Goosebumps, Paper Towns, Poker Night and Neighbors, among others. Additional TV credits include The Orville, Rand Ravich’s NBC series Crisis and Nickelodeon’s How to Rock.

Richardson most recently completed filming the thriller The Independent opposite Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox and Ann Dowd. He was a series regular in the ABC/20th pilot Triage, directed by Jon M. Chu, and guest stars on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, directed by Scott Z. Burns. Additional film credits include Killer Among Us, A Call to Spy and the upcoming Martin Eden.

Quinn earned Emmy nominations for his turns in the TV movies Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee and An Early Frost from HBO and NBC, respectively. He starred in CBS’ Elementary and has also been seen on such series as Empire Falls, Weeds and Law & Order: SVU, among others. Notable film credits include Jonah Hex, Dark Matter, In Dreams, Practical Magic, Michael Collins, Legends of the Fall, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Benny & Joon and Desperately Seeking Susan.

Haywood-Carter wrote and directed the films Savannah and Love Is Strange. Additional credits on the directing side include The Huntress and Foxfire. Projects the filmmaker has in development include a historical limited series set in Berlin, and the family film Precious Human Life, which has Hari Nef attached to star.

In addition to MarVista, Morse has written features for Sony, Disney, Universal, Screen Gems and Freeform, among other companies. Past credits include Center Stage: Turn It Up, Ice Castle, Lea to the Rescue and Same Time, Next Christmas.

MarVista Entertainment, a Fox Entertainment Company, was founded in 2003. Recent projects include the Amazon Prime Video release Christmas is Canceled, starring Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney,and Janel Parrish; the indie Stay Awake, with Chrissy Metz; the IFC release Hunter Hunter, starring Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl and Camille Sullivan; the GLAAD-nominated Under the Christmas Tree; and the Hallmark Channel original drama series The Way Home, which will premiere in 2023.

Particular Crowd is the original film label of Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery. The label has produced more than 100 films aimed at a universal audience, not only across Latin America, but around the world.

Harden is represented by ICM Partners and Framework Entertainment; Sage by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Richardson by Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency, Soffer Entertainment and Peikoff/Mahan; and Quinn by Schreck Rose Dapello.