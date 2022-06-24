Mara Marini Leads Cast In ‘The Maginot Line’; Eileen Dietz Exorcist Film Gets U.S. Deal — North America Briefs

Feature Adaptation Of Stage Play Maginot Line

EXCLUSIVE: Mara Marini (Parks And Recreation), Carlo Mendez (The Bay), Diana Angelina ((God)Mother) Alex Keener (Alex, Inc), Janna Bossier (S.W.A.T), Samantha Elizabeth Johnson Esq. (Girls Night In) and Mindy Montavon (Murder In The Heartland) have joined the cast of writer-director Emmett Loverde’s The Maginot Line. Based on Loverde’s play, the film tells of a young woman who is dismayed to find herself behaving like her own mother, with whom she has an extremely combative relationship. Production companies are Kevin’s Entertainment and Emmett Loverde Sound and Picture. Hayato Mitsuishi produces. Director Loverde’s previous credits include the features She’s Out of His Mind and Beauty, Brains, and Personality and the stage plays Spotlight, So Much Snow and Uneasy Overture. He was an executive producer on Mel Gibson starrer Agent Game. Filming takes place this month in Los Angeles.

Eileen Dietz Exorcist Fim Gets U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired Kelton Jones’ Of The Devil, setting an August release for the exorcism spooker. The film, penned and directed by Kelton Jones, is based on a story by James Cullen Bressack, and features a cast including Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior), Devanny Pinn (Crossbreed), Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), and Robert LaSardo (The Mule). Pic follows a family desperate to find a cure for their young son’s brain cancer. When unconventional treatments lead to the child being possessed by an ancient evil, the parents must fight not only for the child’s life but also his soul. Deal was negotiated by Uncork’d’s Keith Leopard and executive producer James Cullen Bressack (The Hot Seat). “Fans of The Exorcist will eat up this frighteningly fun possession thriller from Kelton Jones – it sent shivers up my spine!” said Keith Leopard, President of Uncork’d Entertainment. Dietz played the demon in horror classic The Exorcist.