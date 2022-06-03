‘Madame Web’: Tahar Rahim Latest To Join Sony Marvel Pic

EXCLUSIVE: The Serpent star Tahar Rahim is set to join Dakota Johnson in Sony Pictures’ Madame Web. Also on board are Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced for director S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also penning a previous draft.

Sony had no comment.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else. Insiders say that due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange. Rahim’s role in the film in unknown.

Sony is coming off a hot streak with Venom: Let There Be Carnage making more than $500 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest film of 2021 with $1.85 billion in worldwide sales.

Best known for star-making roles in A Prophet and The Mauritanian, Rahim recently wrapped filming Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, in which he co-starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Last year, he earned rave reviews playing the title character in Netflix’s The Serpent, where he gave a chilling performance as serial killer Charles Sobraj.

Up next, he will be in Apple TV+ and Scott Z Burns’ limited series Extrapolations, as well as Don Juan, a French musical directed by Serge Bozon that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

He is repped by UTA.