‘Madame Web’: Isabela Merced Latest To Join Dakota Johnson In Sony’s Marvel Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Isabela Merced is set to join Dakota Johnson in Sony Pictures’ Madame Web. Also on board are Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor for director S.J. Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also penning a previous draft.

Sony had no comment.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. For that reason, sources have stressed it’s possible the project could turn into something else. Insiders say that due to her psychic sensory powers, she is essentially Sony’s version of Doctor Strange. Merced’s role in the film in unkown.

Sony is coming off a hot streak with Venom: Let There Be Carnage making more than $500 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest film of 2021 with $1.85 billion in worldwide sales.

As for Merced, she next will be seen in Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. She stars as Juliet in the upcoming feature film Rosaline, 20th Century’s Revisionist Romeo & Juliet tale opposite Kaitlyn Dever. She is filming the lead role in Turtles All the Way Down, the film adaptation of John Green’s best-selling novel.

Other recent credits include the Netflix original thriller motion picture Sweet Girl alongside Jason Momoa, and Merced also was the voice of Lucky Prescott in DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed.

