Lynda Carter Celebrates Pride Month, Defends Wonder Woman’s Bisexuality In Series Of Tweets

“Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans,” wrote the original TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter yesterday. The actress, who has enjoyed the character’s resurgence in the past few years and her connection to it, wasn’t done with just one tweet.

Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Paulina Ganucheau for @DCComics ✨ pic.twitter.com/zpPKELsQkp — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

One user tweeted, “Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!”

Carter shot back, “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”

The actress shared a link to a 2016 interview with Wonder Woman comics writer Greg Rucka in which he acknowledges her same-sex relationships.

She then went on to explain.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” wrote Carter.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

In the interview with Rucka the actress shared he says, “When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira (or “Paradise Island,” which is a segregated island nation of Amazon women) its due, the answer is, ‘How can they not all be in same sex relationships?’ Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise.”

He continued, “It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic, and sexual relationship. And the only options are women. But an Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist,” Rucka said. “Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As Nicola and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes.”

It’s also obvious that in the character’s storyline, Diana Prince has at least one relationship with a man, Steve Trevor. If she only had intimate relationships with men, it would be very easy to diminish a key point her her origin story — her decision to leave Themyscira forever — as one simply motivated by her desire to be with Trevor romantically.

“I believe that diminishes her heroism,” said Rucka. “She doesn’t leave because of Steve. She leaves because she wants to see the world and somebody must go and do this thing. And she has resolved it must be her to make this sacrifice.”

Carter, for her part, went right on celebrating Pride Month with a tweet later in the day about using her superpowers to defend her LGBTQ+ fans from “homophobic relatives,” and another with suggestions of LGBTQ+ organizations to support.

Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here's one I call the "ready to fight your homophobic relatives" pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha! 😘 pic.twitter.com/5voHHdZViA — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022