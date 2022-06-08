Lulu Wilson To Return For Quiver’s Sequel ‘Becky 2: The Wrath Of Becky’; Seann William Scott Also Set

Lulu Wilson (Modern Love) is set to return for Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky, a sequel to Quiver Distribution’s 2020 horror-thriller Becky, which will also star Seann William Scott (Welcome To Flatch).

In the original film, the spunky and rebellious teenager Becky (Wilson) tries to reconnect with her father (Joel McHale) during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the home. The feature found success, in spite of the fact that it was released at the height of the Covid pandemic, topping the June 5 weekend box office and earning the biggest opening weekend since mid-March of 2020.

Prior to the events of the recently-wrapped new chapter, Becky has been living off the grid for two years. She then finds herself going toe to toe against Darryl (Scott), the leader of a fascist organization, on the eve of an organized attack.

Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky was written and directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote (The Open House), with Media Finance Capital and Rainmaker Films providing production financing. Russ Posternak of Post Film produced alongside Raphael Margules, JD Lifshitz and Tracy Rosenblum of BoulderLight Pictures, Chadd Harbold, and Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions. Quiver Distribution’s Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg exec produced along with Wilson, Scott, Nick Morris, and the duo of Jon Millot and Cary Murnion (Bushwick), who directed the original. Quiver Distribution holds worldwide rights and is planning an early 2023 release.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our favorite young heroine in Becky 2: The Wrath of Becky,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Meyerowitz and Sackman. “Brought to life by the fantastic Lulu Wilson, audiences will continue to root for Becky as she fights back against new evil forces.”

“Audiences have been asking for a Becky sequel since the film’s 2020 premiere and we’re proud to work with Quiver again to extend the franchise,” added Posternak. “Our goal was to up the ante from Becky 1 in every way imaginable and with Matt and Suz’s wild script and Seann William Scott’s turn as our terrifying villain opposite Lulu’s Becky, we know we’ll deliver the thrills, gore and heart that audiences loved in the original.”

Wilson is best known for her roles in Annabelle: Creation and Ouija: Origin of Evil as well as the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and HBO’s Sharp Objects. She notably played a young Gloria Steinem in Julie Taymor’s The Glorias alongside Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore, most recently appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love, and recently wrapped filming Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

Scott’s recent television work includes Fox’s mockumentary series Welcome to Flatch, which was recently renewed for a second season, as well as the network’s Lethal Weapon. He is best known for his film work, having starred in multiple entries in the American Pie franchise, as well as Role Models, Goon, The Dukes of Hazzard and the recent Blumhouse release Bloodline, alongside Mariela Garriga and Dale Dickey.

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. The company recently produced and will release Walter Hill’s Western Dead for a Dollar, with Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Neil LaBute’s Out of the Blue, with Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria and Chase Sui Wonders. It most recently released Mayim Bialik’s starry directorial debut As They Made Us, with Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

Wilson is represented by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Scott by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.