Peacock Acquires Tribeca Civil Rights Doc ‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’ In Streamer’s Latest Documentary Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has acquired the civil rights documentary Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power ahead of its world premiere next week at the Tribeca Festival. A streaming release date will be announced soon for the pic, which is presented by Participant, a Multitude Films production, in association with The Atlantic and will bow on the streamer as a Peacock Original.

Told through first-person testimony and archival footage, the film chronicles a group of courageous, young Black activists who put their lives on the line not just to secure the right to vote, but for Black Power in Lowndes County, AL. It was inspired by Vann R. Newkirk II’s research and writing, as published in The Atlantic. He also served as consulting producer on the film, which premieres Tuesday in Tribeca’s Spotlight Documentary section.

“What stood out to us about the history of Lowndes County’s role in the civil rights movement was that it was locally led and that a key piece of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee’s strategy was to leave behind a community that could continue working on its own behalf,” said directors Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard. “As the struggle for racial justice and racial equity continues in this country, it was important for us to find values-led partners in Multitude, The Atlantic and Participant, and we’re excited that Peacock is now on board to share the film with audiences.”

The Peacock Original is presented by Participant, a Multitude Films production, in association with The Atlantic, and directed by Pollard and Gandbhir. Executive producers are Jeff Skoll, the late Diane Weyermann, Fred Grinstein and Linzee Troubh. Producers are Anya Rous, Jessica Devaney and Dema Paxton Fofang.

Lowndes County is the latest in Peacock’s larger push into the documentary space. The streamer also has The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks and The End Is NYE in the lineup of Tribeca Festival, which kicked off Wednesday.

“At its core, Peacock is founded on meaningful storytelling. And there is no more meaningful way to tell a story than documenting a moment in time through the lens of those who lived it.” said Rod Aissa, VP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Our team is particularly interested in telling stories that haven’t yet been given a proper platform. Rosa Parks, for example, has been covered in snippets and sound bytes for the past 60+ years, but Peacock will be the first to ever tell her story in full-length feature format with The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks. Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power is the little-known story of an impoverished, young Black community in 1960s Alabama taking action to gain rights and power in their own town whatever the cost. These are the types of stories we’re interested in – real, human stories told by both new and seasoned storytellers who have something to say and a unique approach.”

Mrs. Rosa Parks tells the story of the civil rights icon with a focus on the intent behind her activism, her radical politics, and the true extent of her courage. The SO’B Productions project is executive produced by Soledad O’Brien, Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton. Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton are directors. Christalyn Hampton is producer.

The End is NYE sends host Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate and even prevent them. The doc is created by Nye, Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga, who directed and wrote it with Nye. MacFarlane and Erica Huggins from Fuzzy Door executive produce alongside Braga and Nye.

Release dates for those docs have not been announced.