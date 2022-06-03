Louis C.K. Unveils New Indie ‘Fourth Of July’, Pursues Theatrical Distribution

Louis C.K. revealed today via his website that he’s directed a new indie titled Fourth of July, calling on his fan base to advocate for its release in their cities.

The secret movie written by C.K. and comic Joe List centers on Jeff (List), a recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC who confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation. Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh and Robert Kelly also star.

Fourth of July will premiere at New York’s Beacon Theater on June 30, with screenings to follow at Boston’s Shubert Theater on July 1, and The Vic in Chicago on July 2. Additional plans for exhibition have not yet been disclosed.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” shared C.K in an open letter to fans. “Also if you would like Fourth of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

C.K. is a three-time Peabody Award-winning comedian, actor and filmmaker who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2017, subsequently being dropped by his reps and seeing his ties to companies like FX severed. This all occurred right around the time that his last feature, I Love You, Daddy, was making its debut at the Toronto Film Festival. While that comedy did screen at the festival, and was slated for release via The Orchard, the project was shelved, as C.K. admitted to the allegations against him.

C.K. most recently released the 2021 comedy special Sorry via his website. His 2020 special Sincerely Louis CK netted a Grammy just last month, with backlash resulting.