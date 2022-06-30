Skip to main content
‘Lost Ollie’: Netflix Limited Series Featuring Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Groff & Gina Rodriguez Premieres in August

Los Ollie
Lost Ollie. (L to R) Rosy (voiced by Mary J. Blige), Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff), Zozo (voiced by Tim Blake Nelson) in episode 101 of Lost Ollie. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022 Netflix

Lost Ollie won’t be much longer: The limited series featuring voiceovers by Mary J Blige, Jonathan Groff and Tim Blake Nelson — plus Gina Rodriguez and Jake Johnson in starring roles as momma and daddy — can be found Aug. 24 on Netflix.

Directed by Oscar winner Peter Ramsey and created by Shannon Tindle, Lost Ollie is an epic adventure about a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend.

Lost Ollie is inspired by the book Ollie’s Odyssey by author and illustrator William Joyce. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry are executive producing for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Emily Morris as co-executive producer. Brandon Oldenburg and Lampton Enochs also executive produce.

The limited series also stars Kesler Talbot.

