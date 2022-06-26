Los Angeles Police Arrest Man For Attempted Murder with Flamethrower During Local Roe V. Wade Protests

Street protests over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade took a violent turn on Friday into Saturday.
Two arrests were made in serious incidents involving police and protesters in downtown Los Angeles, which saw confrontations and a freeway takeover at one point.
On Friday, at around 8:20 p.m., LAPD officers at 5th Street and Main were reportedly assaulted by projectiles, fireworks and a makeshift blow torch, resulting in two arrests and four officers injured.
LAPD officers made one arrest for “Resisting an Executive Officer” and the other for “Attempted Murder” on a police officer.
Michael Ortiz, 30, is accused of throwing a makeshift flame thrower at an officer, who was treated for burns, according to a Saturday press release.
In another incident, Juliana Bernado, 23, allegedly attempted to steal an officer’s baton. A “less-lethal” bullet was fired at her, and she was taken into custody, police said.
Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement, “The vast majority of those involved were peaceful and law-abiding, however, a much smaller group of individuals took to the streets with the intention of creating chaos and destruction.”
