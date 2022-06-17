‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Headed To Comic-Con

EXCLUSIVE: Twenty-one years after The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring gave fans a first look at the big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world at Comic-Con, Prime Video will do the same with the upcoming small-screen adaptation, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The expansive fantasy series is confirmed for the Comic-Con International: San Diego in July, with a panel featuring showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay and stars taking the stage at the convention’s flagship Hall H.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth — thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings films and the novels. The series brings to screens for the first time Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The series is slated to premiere September 2, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes available weekly.

