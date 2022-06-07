‘Long Show Exhale’ Canceled By Spectrum Originals After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Spectrum Originals will not be proceeding with a second season of its drama series Long Slow Exhale, set in the world of women’s college basketball. The decision comes a month and a half after the show, starring Rose Rollins and Josh Lucas, ended its Season 1 run on the service.

Paramount TV Studios, which produces Long Slow Exhale, is working with series creator Pam Veasey to explore options for keeping the series going, I hear. Currently, after a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum, Long Slow Exhale is set for a second window on Paramount TV Studios corporate sibling BET. It is unclear whether the Paramount cable network would be interested in continuing with the series; its brass may want to wait and see how Season 1 performs on BET but a Season 2 decision will likely have to be made prior to that by the studio.

Created by Veasey and directed by Anton Cropper, Long Slow Exhale follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), the successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. Sorting through the secrets to unravel the truth, she is forced to make decisions that will affect her, her family and the young female athletes who depend on her.

Lyriq Bent, Shalini Bathina, Ian Harding, Enajite Esegine, Brittney Elena, Jazmine Stewart, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Carmen Flood and Erin Croom also star. Famke Janssen is part of the show’s recurring cast.

Veasey, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Cropper, Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories and John Dove.